BURKE
JOHN LESLIE "LES"
Age 80, of Oceanview, NJ and West Palm Beach Florida on April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Hanna), loving father of Terry (Sarah), Kevin (Lauren) and Brian. Also surviving are his 6 grand-children. A private Mass will be held in his honor at Our Lady Help of Christians in Abington, PA. A celebration of Les Burke's life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Les Burke's honor to LaSalle College High School, 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038. For full obituary and to share your fondest memories of Les visit
www.lifecelebration.com. Family service by
Craft/Givnish of Abington.
1-800-GIVNISH
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020