JOHN "JACK" LLOYD
Passed away on September 17, 2020. He is survived by his companion, Sara Staman, by his siblings Thomas Lloyd, Mary (Maisie) Barlow, and David Lloyd, and by twelve nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Morris and Hope Starr Lloyd, by his brother, Morris Lloyd, Jr., and by his sister, Hope Yates. A graduate of Chestnut Hill Academy, Princeton University, and Columbia Business School, Jack had a 30-year career in banking. In the last years of his life, Jack received excellent nursing care from Beverly Stubbs, Jeanette Highland, Andre Wellesley, Siona Manning, Lisa Pinder, Latrell King, and Jennifer Blando. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Abington Health Foundation in his name.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
