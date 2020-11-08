Of Upper Gwynedd, Penn- sylvania and Ocean City, New Jersey, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on November 4, 2020. Son of the late Mary (nee O'Donnell) and John James Lombard; husband to the late Barbara Mallon Lombard and the late Jeanne Smith Lombard. Loving father of twins John James Lombard III (April) and William Mallon Lombard; son James Garrett Lombard (Kelly); daughters Laura Lombard Marino and Barbara Lombard Diebold (Gene); stepdaughters Kathleen Smith Leahey (Alan) and Stephanie Smith Coffin (Dean); brother to the late Rosemary McNutt, Jerome Lombard and Ellen Kelly (James); also survived by 18 loving grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family Services are private. For those desiring memorial contributions in Jack's name to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Cranaleith Spiritual Center, 13475 Procter Rd., Phila., PA 19116 https://cranaleith.org/donate/
or La Salle College High School, 8605 W Cheltenham Ave, Wyndmoor, PA 19038 https://www.lschs.org/support/give-now
