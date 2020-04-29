|
DOUGHERTY
JOHN M.
88, of Madison, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia and later Jenkin-town, PA, passed away peace-fully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Harriett (née Sernoff), father of Rhonda Weaver (Ken) of Old Hickory, TN, Soni (Josh Heltzer) of Madison, NJ and Michael (Kerri) of Bethlehem, PA. John,
lovingly known as Poppop, also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Passionate about classical music, opera, books and movies, John spent his professional life in education as a devoted teacher, principal, and educational consultant including 25 years of service at the NJ Department of Education in Trenton where he retired as Director of Social Studies. John will be forever in our hearts. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Madison Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 29 Prospect St, Madison, NJ.
