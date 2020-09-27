86, of West Chester, PA, died on May 22, 2020. Born on December 15, 1933 in Wilkes Barre, PA to James and Anna (nee Boyle) Halloran. John lived and raised his family for over 40 years in Havertown, PA. He served honorably as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959. He received degrees from King's College Wilkes Barre, PA, and Villanova University, where he became a diehard fan of Villanova basketball. He was a loyal Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles supporter as well. He sang for many years the in the parish choir at Sacred Heart Church and particularly loved to serenade with Irish ballads. John was the beloved husband of 59 years of Barbara (nee Tarrant) Halloran; loving father of John "Mike" Halloran (NH), Patti Seymour (Gregory) (NH), and Eileen Stasiunas (Christopher) (Avondale, PA); adoring grand father of Tom (Glen Mills, PA) and Matt (Richmond, VA); and father-in-law of Danielle Halloran (Lancaster, PA). He was predeceased in February by his son, Timothy. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Villanova https://www1.villanova.edu/villanova/advancement/development/annualfund.html
