|
|
KUHAR
JOHN M.
Of Philadelphia PA, passed away on April 8, 2020, at the age of 95. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. (nee Fisher); loving father of John J. Kuhar, Kate Deiling (John), Dr. Kim Kuhar (Joseph O'Hara), Thomas Kuhar (Maureen) and Eileen Roetman (Glen). He was the BEST Pop-Pop to 9 grand-children and a FAVORITE uncle to many nieces and nephews.
John was the eternally loved and admired patriarch of the Kuhar family and owner of K & K Construction, working in the Philadelphia area for over 50 years. Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
www.fletchernasevich.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020