JOHN M. KUHAR

JOHN M. KUHAR Notice
KUHAR
JOHN M.
Of Philadelphia PA, passed away on April 8, 2020, at the age of 95. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. (nee Fisher); loving father of John J. Kuhar, Kate Deiling (John), Dr. Kim Kuhar (Joseph O'Hara), Thomas Kuhar (Maureen) and Eileen Roetman (Glen). He was the BEST Pop-Pop to 9 grand-children and a FAVORITE uncle to many nieces and nephews.
John was the eternally loved and admired patriarch of the Kuhar family and owner of K & K Construction, working in the Philadelphia area for over 50 years. Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army.

www.fletchernasevich.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
