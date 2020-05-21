NAGLE
JOHN M. "JACK"
70, of Collingdale and formerly of the "Devil's Pocket", died May 15, 2020. Son of the late John and Pauline Nagle, father of the late Justin. Jack was a Vietnam Purple Heart Vietnam Army Veteran, Merchant Marine and retired from U.S. Post Office. He was a member of the Schuylkill/Pocket Veterans Group. Survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Dulisse; siblings, Brenda (Ted) Mastrogiovanni, Steve (Rosemary) Nagle, Carol (Steve) McHale, Darrel Nagle; and many nieces and nephews. Services May 27, at the MARVIL FUNERAL HOME, 1110 Main St., Darby. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Please call or visit:
www.marvilfuneralhome.com for service details, live stream link and in-person restrictions.
JOHN M. "JACK"
70, of Collingdale and formerly of the "Devil's Pocket", died May 15, 2020. Son of the late John and Pauline Nagle, father of the late Justin. Jack was a Vietnam Purple Heart Vietnam Army Veteran, Merchant Marine and retired from U.S. Post Office. He was a member of the Schuylkill/Pocket Veterans Group. Survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Dulisse; siblings, Brenda (Ted) Mastrogiovanni, Steve (Rosemary) Nagle, Carol (Steve) McHale, Darrel Nagle; and many nieces and nephews. Services May 27, at the MARVIL FUNERAL HOME, 1110 Main St., Darby. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Please call or visit:
www.marvilfuneralhome.com for service details, live stream link and in-person restrictions.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.