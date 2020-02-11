|
O'BRIEN
JOHN M.
Of Tacony section, passed away on February 7th, 2020, at age 83. Loving brother of William O'Brien (Julianna) and Patrick O'Brien (Joanne). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, as well as his good friends Sue and John.
Family and friends are invited to gather, remember and celebrate John's life on Friday, February 14th, at McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc., 6709-11 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh and Knorr Sts.), 215-624-4200. You may visit and comfort John's family during the Viewing from 9:30 to 11 A.M., in the Funeral Home. There will be a Prayer Service at 11 A.M. Burial will be at a later date in Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's memory to The National Federation for the Blind, 200 E. Wells Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020