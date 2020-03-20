|
TODD
JOHN M.
72, formerly of Harleysville, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and his four faithful four-legged companions, Hunter, Gabe, Toddalena, Giroux at his home in Oceanview, NJ on March 16th, 2020. He was the only son of the late John and Carolyn (Thorne) Todd and was born in Philadelphia, PA. Beloved husband of Sandra (Leauber) Todd. Loving father to Christine Young (Seth), and Susan Smith (William). Devoted grandfather to the apple of his eye, Madelyn. Treasured step-father to Alexa Long (Tom), Chad and Marcus Stull (Ariana) and pop pop to Quincy (Long) and Leyton (Stull).
John was a director of fleet services for many years in Lafayette Hill, PA. He spent most of career with Holman Lincoln Mercury, as he was passionate about the auto industry and loved managing a dealership and connecting with customers. He thrived under pressure and worked hard his whole life to provide the best for his family.
He was an avid boater and could be seen wearing his ski goggles as he raced his "go fast" boat through the back bays at the Jersey shore. He loved golfing with friends and was a die -hard Philadelphia sports fan, the Flyers occupied a special place in his heart. Music spoke to John and he never missed an opportunity to talk about his favorite band, Earth, Wind, and Fire.
John was a true family man and loved spending time at his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was a loyal friend to many and will be dearly missed.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in John's name to Danny and Ron's Rescue. (dannyronsrescue.org), P.O. Box 604, Camden, SC, 29021. To email condolences and or tributes please visit
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 20, 2020