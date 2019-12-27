|
|
PATRIZI
JOHN MARION
On Dec. 25, 2019, age 83, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Montuori) for 58 years. Devoted father of John A. Patrizi (Kimberly), Julie Kulb (Paul) and the late Christine Patrizi. Loving Pop Pop of Alex and Jack Patrizi and Jonah, Christopher and Owen Kulb. Dear brother of Leonard Patrizi (Kathleen) and Anthony Patrizi. There will be a Viewing from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday Eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Monday at St. Peter's RC Church, 43 W. Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John's memory to Samaritan Center at Voorhees, 265 Route 73 South, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019