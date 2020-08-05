1/1
JOHN MARRICONE Sr.
MARRICONE
JOHN, SR.


On August 2, 2020, of Warminster. Beloved husband of Regina A. (nee Maminski) Dearest father of Michelle Romano and John Marricone and his wife Joanne. Brother of the late Frank Marricone. Also survived by his 4 cherished grandchildren, Dominic, Michael, Jachelene and Jessica. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was the founder of J-Mar Metal Fabricating Company in 1966 located in Croydon, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, August 7th from 9:30 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

www.fluehr.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
