MCBREARTY





June 3, 2020, age 88. Loving husband of Marianne and the late Winifred. Beloved father of Susan Tomba (Steve), Kathleen Wild (Ian), John (Kay) and step-father of Peter Nelson (Terena), Dreux Nelson, Jim Nelson (Suzanne), Mary Beth Zelasko, Timothy Nelson (Stephanie) and the late Bill Nelson (Julia). Grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 2. Brother of Marjorie Whelan (Ed) and the late Mary Bonhage. Brother-in-law of James McGarvey and the late Bill McGarvey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 A.M. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to St. Joseph Prep High School or Brother Rice High School. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.View obituary:

