McDONNELL (Continued)
John was born in Philadelphia to his parents Francis and Anna. He was a proud alumnus of Northeast Catholic High School (Class of 1957). John proudly served our country as a soldier in the United States Army, and he spent a long career with the Philadelphia Police Department and served in the original Stakeout Unit. John was a past- President and current Secretary for the Police Chiefs Association of Southeastern Pennsylvania, and former Vice Chairman of the Police and Fire Credit Union, and a longtime member of Torresdale Swim Club for the past 51 years.
Family and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration on Sunday, March 15th, from 6 -to 9 P.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. PA 19154, and on Monday, March 16th, from 10:30 to 11:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave, Southampton, PA 18966. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 P.M. Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to Our Lady of Good Counsel School, 611 Knowles Ave, Southampton, PA 18966.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020