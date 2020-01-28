The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for JOHN McGINNIS
JOHN "JAKE" McGINNIS

JOHN "JAKE" McGINNIS Notice
McGINNIS
JOHN "JAKE"


Age 79, of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Secane, PA and Upper Darby, PA, on January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol McGinnis (nee Miller). Loving father of Audrey McGinnis (Edward Foglio) and Karen L. Chellew (Walt). Caring grandfather of Kelly Chellew. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Thursday, 10:30 A.M. to 12 Noon at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, and to his Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 600 Reed Road, Suite 104, Broomall, PA 19008 would be appreciated. www.mda.org

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
