|
|
McGINNIS
JOHN "JAKE"
Age 79, of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Secane, PA and Upper Darby, PA, on January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol McGinnis (nee Miller). Loving father of Audrey McGinnis (Edward Foglio) and Karen L. Chellew (Walt). Caring grandfather of Kelly Chellew. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Thursday, 10:30 A.M. to 12 Noon at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, and to his Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 600 Reed Road, Suite 104, Broomall, PA 19008 would be appreciated. www.mda.org
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020