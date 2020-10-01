On Sept. 20, 2020. John was born on Nov. 1, 1950 in Philadelphia, Pa to the late John and Mildred McKelven. John worked at the Inquirer Newspaper for over 30 years and was a union representative. He is the father of seven children: Latanya, Valisha, Marquis, John Jr, Sean, Kenyatta and Kristopher as well as a multitude of grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday Oct. 3, 2020 at 11 A.M. Viewing 9-11 A.M. YARBOROUGH & ROCKE FUNERAL HOME, 1001 N. 63rd St., Phila., PA 19151. Services will be live-streamed at www.YarboroughandRocke.com