John McKelven Bookard
1950 - 2020
On Sept. 20, 2020. John was born on Nov. 1, 1950 in Philadelphia, Pa to the late John and Mildred McKelven. John worked at the Inquirer Newspaper for over 30 years and was a union representative. He is the father of seven children: Latanya, Valisha, Marquis, John Jr, Sean, Kenyatta and Kristopher as well as a multitude of grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday Oct. 3, 2020 at 11 A.M. Viewing 9-11 A.M. YARBOROUGH & ROCKE FUNERAL HOME, 1001 N. 63rd St., Phila., PA 19151. Services will be live-streamed at www.YarboroughandRocke.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Yarborough & Rocke Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Yarborough & Rocke Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Yarborough & Rocke Funeral Home
1001 N 63Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19151
(215) 473-5100
