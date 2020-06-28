JOHN MELLETT

MELLETT
JOHN
Age 67, on June 25, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Gertrude, dear brother of Joseph Mellett, Trudy Elentrio (Joseph), Frances Caha (John), Marty Mellett (Elaine) and Patty Giunta (Mark); also his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9:30 A.M. St. Edmond Church, 21st St. and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. Family requests donations to St. Edmond Church, 2130 S. 21st St., Phila., PA 19145.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
JOHN
Age 67, on June 25, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Gertrude, dear brother of Joseph Mellett, Trudy Elentrio (Joseph), Frances Caha (John), Marty Mellett (Elaine) and Patty Giunta (Mark); also his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9:30 A.M. St. Edmond Church, 21st St. and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. Family requests donations to St. Edmond Church, 2130 S. 21st St., Phila., PA 19145.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.