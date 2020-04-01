|
|
MOORE
JOHN "JACK"
80, of Philadelphia passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, after a long illness. He was born Sept. 9, 1939 in Philadelphia and resided in Rockledge and Sea Isle City. He graduated from Dobbins High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Jack was a dedicated employee of P.E.C.O for many years.
Survived by his beloved wife Eleanor (nee Eger-Levins) Moore and his loving son Stephen J. Moore (Kelly) and step children Lisa Ligato (Tony), Robert Levins (Sheri), Suzanne Gutin (Barry), Francis Levins (Sheree) and 11 beautiful grandchildren, Carter, Wayne, Anthony, Nicholas, John, Erica, Nolan, Shayna, Harrison, Frankie and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Moore (nee Klemmer) and his daughter Amy Lynn Lucas.
A Memorial Service and interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to The , or Animalaidusa.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020