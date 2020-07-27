1/1
48, a resident of Devon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24. He is survived by his mother Joan Solon Bergquist, brother Charles J. Bergquist, nephews Gregory and Paul, and niece Lucy. He was preceded in death by his father, James M. Bergquist. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of St. Monica in Berwyn, where John was a lifelong parishioner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Timothy School (http://www.timothyschool.com) or the Devereux Foundation (https://www.devereux.org/;)