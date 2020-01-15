|
|
O'NEILL
JOHN
Age 73, formerly of Grays Ferry. Peacefully passed away on January 11, 2020. He is the father of Christine and the late John "Brian" and David O'Neill. Dearest Pop of Jonathan, Gabriel, Nicholas, Aiden McBride and Chance O'Neill. Brother of the late Jean (Harry) Belinger and Kathleen (Al) Amberg. An Irish Wake will be held Friday eve beginning 5:30 P.M. at his daughter's residence, 327 Reed St., Phila. 19147 and again on Saturday from 9:45 - 10:45 A.M. at St. Gabriel Church, 29th & Dickinson St. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Burial will be held at a later date in Old Swedes Cem. Donations in his memory can be made to either The Innocence Project, 1515 Market St., Suite 300, Phila. 19102 or National Institute Mental Health (NIMH.nih.gov).
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020