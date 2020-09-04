John O'Neill died on September 1, 2020 after a short illness. He was 77. Born in Northeast Philadelphia in 1943 to John P. and Kathleen (Prior) O'Neill.In his younger years, Jack was an avid fisherman; his greatest pleasure was being out on the ocean or in the bay in south New Jersey.Jack's sense of humor made him a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He was the family "Mr. Fix It" who always said "be right there." Jack spent his entire career as a manager/mechanic in the vending trade.He never married, but cared for his mother and father in their last years. Jack was admired and by his siblings and his many neighbors he helped.Jack is survived by brother J. Kevin O'Neill, his wife, Beverly, their five children, Kevin and his wife Colleen, Maura and her husband Martin Endres, Patrick and his wife Sara, Katie and her husband Michael Mullen, Brian and his wife Kelley, his sister Kathleen O'Neill Benshila, her children, Rima and Malika, sister Margaret O'Neill and her husband, Robert Gambarelli, and their children Kathleen and Patricia, and his brother Hugh Brian O'Neill, and his children Lauren, Brian and his wife Diana, Claire and Allison. A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made on behalf of John O'Neill to Shriner's Hospital for Children
