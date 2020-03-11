Home

Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
JOHN P. "JACK" CALLAHAN

JOHN P. "JACK" CALLAHAN Notice
CALLAHAN
JOHN "JACK" P.


On March 8, 2020, age 86, of Cherry Hill, formerly of Pennsauken and Camden, passed away. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late, Barbara (nee Hayes). Devoted father of Dr. Richard (Denise) PhD, Kevin (Donna), John, Paul (Melissa), and Liz (Vince) Nicastro. Loving grand father of Mary, Jackson, Daniel, David, Jake and Casey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother, Msgr. Richard Callahan and sister, Peggy Crowell. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday from 6:00 - 9:00 P.M. at THE HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. There will be a viewing again Saturday beginning at 10:00 A.M. at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ where His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart of Camden, 1840 Broadway Ave., Camden, NJ 08104 or at www.heartofcamden.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
