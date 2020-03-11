|
On March 8, 2020, age 86, of Cherry Hill, formerly of Pennsauken and Camden, passed away. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late, Barbara (nee Hayes). Devoted father of Dr. Richard (Denise) PhD, Kevin (Donna), John, Paul (Melissa), and Liz (Vince) Nicastro. Loving grand father of Mary, Jackson, Daniel, David, Jake and Casey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother, Msgr. Richard Callahan and sister, Peggy Crowell. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday from 6:00 - 9:00 P.M. at THE HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. There will be a viewing again Saturday beginning at 10:00 A.M. at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ where His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart of Camden, 1840 Broadway Ave., Camden, NJ 08104 or at www.heartofcamden.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020