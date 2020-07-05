1/1
JOHN P. DOMINIC
DOMINIC
JOHN P.


Of Doylestown died on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Age 72. Loving husband of the late Rosemary (nee Burns). Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Mary Altomare Domanico. Loving father of John M. Dominic (Carrie) and Jennifer M. Calvanese (Vincent). Also survived by his grandchildren, Gianna, Adelina, Lucia, Franca Calvanese, and Elizabeth Dominic; and his brother, James Dominic (Margaret).
Preceded in death by his sister, Maryanne Daly (Michael) and his grandchildren, Sofia and Vincent Calvanese. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain PA 18901 (masks are required) followed by a private Service. His Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate or by mail 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
