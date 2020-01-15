Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ The King Church
3252 Chesterfield Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ The King Church
3252 Chesterfield Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
JOHN P. "JACK" FALLON

JOHN P. "JACK" FALLON Notice
FALLON
JOHN P. "JACK"


Age 88, on January 11, 2020. John was the devoted husband of the late Catherine (nee Quinlan), married over 59 years. He was the Beloved father of Dolores (Robert) Morris, Cathleen, John W.(the late Cindy), Teresa (Tim) Puglia, Susan , Michael ( Kim), and Kevin. He will be sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his many nieces, nephews and by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration Friday, January 17th, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at Christ the King Church 3252 Chester-field Rd., Phila. and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the , 399 Market St. #102 Phila, PA 19106
Family service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD. To share your fondest memories of John, please visit

www.lifecelebration.com
1-877-GIVNISH

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
