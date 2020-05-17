JOHN P. FINN
1952 - 2020
FINN
JOHN P.
Passed May 8, 2020 with his wife Lori at his side. Born in NYC on Oct 23, 1952, to the late John F. and Elisabeth (Hale) Finn. Siblings included his late sister (Leigh Ann) and brother John David of NY. He was the loving husband of Lori (Gordon) Finn for 41 years and is also survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Alex) Diffendall, and Lindsey (Anthony Cardillo), as well as his grandchildren, Chase and Lizzie Diffendall, all whom were the center of his life. Due to COVID 19, a private funeral service will be offered for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John are suggested to: Abingtonhealth.org/WaysOfGiving/reimagine-cancer-care, Pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

