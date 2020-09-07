1/
JOHN P. FULLERTON
Of Brigantine, age 75, passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020. John was born in Philadelphia. He received his Masters Degree in Business Administration from LaSalle University.He was employed as a Systems Accountant by the Federal Government at the Aviation Supply Office then the Defense Finance Accounting Service.John is survived by his beloved wife Eileen Costello and their daughters Samantha and Alexandra Fullerton.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass for John on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing.To share your fondest memory of John please visit www.keatesplum.comFamily services by KEATES-PLUM FUNERAL HOME, Brigantine.The family kindly requests donations in John's memory to Water for Uganda, C/O Andrew Solari, 4417 Harbor Beach Blvd. Brigantine, NJ 08203.www.keatesplum.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St Thomas Church
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
(609) 266-3481
