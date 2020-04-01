|
|
McGRENRA
JOHN P. SR.
Age 84, on March 29, 2020 of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Florence (nee VanNewkirk) Devoted father of John P. Jr., Patricia (Dennis) Gallagher, Michael C., Kathleen (Richard) Commoroto, James A. (Patricia), Eileen Rhoads, Daniel S. (Alisa), Maureen (Joseph) Barbo and Joseph McGrenra. Dear brother of Bro. Shamus McGrenra TOR also survived by 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. John is predeceased by his former wives Mary Brady McGrenra and Margaret Horan McGrenra his sisters Elizabeth Ann Cortellessa, Margaret Mary McGrenra and brothers Peter and George McGrenra. Services and Interment to be private a Memorial Mass will be announced at a future date. Memorial contributions to the Dorothy Day Outreach Center c/o St. Francis University Loretto, PA 15940 would be appreciated. Online condolences to:
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020