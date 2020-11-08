Age 84, on March 29, 2020, of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Florence (nee VanNewkirk) Devoted father of 5 sons and 4 daughters. Also survived by one brother, 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday November 14, 2020 starting at 9:30 A.M. in the church of the Sacred Heart Havertown, PA followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. Memorial contributions to the Dorothy Day Outreach Center c/o St. Francis University, Loretto, PA 15940 would be appreciated. JOHN P. DONOHUE F.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store