JOHN P. McGRENRA Sr.
Age 84, on March 29, 2020, of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Florence (nee VanNewkirk) Devoted father of 5 sons and 4 daughters. Also survived by one brother, 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday November 14, 2020 starting at 9:30 A.M. in the church of the Sacred Heart Havertown, PA followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. Memorial contributions to the Dorothy Day Outreach Center c/o St. Francis University, Loretto, PA 15940 would be appreciated. JOHN P. DONOHUE F.H.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
NOV
14
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
JP Donohue Funeral Home
201 Copley Rd.
Upper Darby, PA 19082
(610) 991-8842
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the McGrenra Family for the loss of your loved one, John, Sr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
