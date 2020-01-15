The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
JOHN P. SKARBEK

JOHN P. SKARBEK
SKARBEK
JOHN P.
Age 98, January 10, 2020. Husband of the late Helen (nee Jakubowski). Father of John A. Skarbek (Maria). Grandfather of Jessica Skarbek (Scott). Also survived by his Goddaughter, Joan Gray and many nieces and nephews. John was a World War II Veteran who served four years in the Navy on the USS Columbia. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund, 146 Rector Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127.

www.kollerfuneralhome.com
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
