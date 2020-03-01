|
STANTON
JOHN P.
Age 71, Pine Hill. On February 25, 2020, John, age 71. Beloved husband of Carol Stanton (nee Westergom). Survived by son, John (Jackie) of Swedesboro; 2 grandchildren, Riley and Aiden; brothers and sisters-in-law, Deborah (Frank) Jarosiewicz, Theresa (the late Tom) Sarzynski, Maryann (Mike) Ilisco, Andrea (Mark) Woods, and Tony Westergom; and many loving nieces and nephews.
John served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked for DLA in Philadel-phia for 24 years, and at the Navy Yard for 14 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 1 P.M., at Elks Lodge, 426 Evesboro-Medford Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donation to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Arrangements under the direction of ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020