Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Elks Lodge
426 Evesboro-Medford Rd.
Marlton, NJ
JOHN P. STANTON

JOHN P. STANTON Notice
STANTON
JOHN P.
Age 71, Pine Hill. On February 25, 2020, John, age 71. Beloved husband of Carol Stanton (nee Westergom). Survived by son, John (Jackie) of Swedesboro; 2 grandchildren, Riley and Aiden; brothers and sisters-in-law, Deborah (Frank) Jarosiewicz, Theresa (the late Tom) Sarzynski, Maryann (Mike) Ilisco, Andrea (Mark) Woods, and Tony Westergom; and many loving nieces and nephews.
John served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked for DLA in Philadel-phia for 24 years, and at the Navy Yard for 14 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 1 P.M., at Elks Lodge, 426 Evesboro-Medford Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donation to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Arrangements under the direction of ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ.

Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
