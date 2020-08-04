WOODWARDOn Sunday, August2nd, 2020, loving husband, father of two daughters, and devoted family practitioner for almost 40 years, passed away at the age of 67 from complications related to cancer. John is survived by his wife and best friend, Renee (nee Breslofsky); his children, Perri Haftel (Chad), Lindsay Nemec (Eric); his beloved grandchildren, Samuel Nemec and Luke Haftel; his brother, Thomas Woodward (Laura); his niece, Katherine Olsen (Brian), his nephew, Paul Woodward (Melissa); his sister, Debra Franke (Gary); and stepmother, Patsy Woodward. John was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia on February 3, 1953 to Dean and Margaret Ann Woodward. He lived until the age of 14 in US Army communities, and then spent most of his life living in Southeast Pennsylvania. John received his Bachelor of Arts in 1974, magna cum laude from Franklin & Marshall College and earned his medical degree from Milton S. Hershey Medical School in 1978. John devoted the majority of his career to the care of his patients and the advancement in technology and patient care at Jeanes Hospital. He married the love of his life on October 5, 1997 and found the most joy spending time with his family, cooking, reading, and appreciating fine wines. He will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues and all who knew him. Memorial services TBD at a later date.

