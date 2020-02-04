Home

JOHN PAPPAS

JOHN PAPPAS Notice
PAPPAS
JOHN


Feb. 1, 2020. Husband of the late Kathryn (nee Dimmis) Pappas, father of Denise (Guido Sosi) Pappas-Sosi, Patricia Pappas, Thomas (Peggy) Pappas; brother of Chris Pappas; brother of the late George Pappas; brother of the late Marion Pappas, brother of the late Nick Pappas; also survived by 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild. John passed away at the age of 95. John served in the 8th Army Air Corps during World War II, recipient of multiple honor awards, including the Bronze Star. John had a successful career at W.T. Grant Co. and was a 1946 post war, college graduate from Lafayette College.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020
