McDONNELL
JOHN PATRICK
Of Southampton, PA and previ-ously from the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, passed away on March 7th, 2020, at the age of 80. He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Lynette (nee Hillis), who she affectionately called "Honey." He was the devoted father of John P. McDonnell Jr. (Megan), and Lynette Marie Mahon (Edward); and loving "Pop Pop" of Brady and Brendan. We also can't forget his best friend Amber, his loyal dog.
John, also fondly known as "Carrot" and "Reds", leaves behind a large extended family. He will be greatly missed by his brothers-in-law: Jack Hillis (Pat), and Bob Hillis (Karen); his nieces: Kelly, Chrissy, and Sandy (the late Brian), Laura (Jason), Breanne, Nicole, Ashley, Peggy (Rock); his great-nephews and niece: Kyle, Jimmy and Ava; his cousins: Teresa, Martin, Peter, Bernadette and Maisie; his beloved second family, the Murrays: Kathleen, Fran, Cookie, Mary, Joey, FX, and their spouses.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020