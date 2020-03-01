|
|
MULLEN
JOHN PATRICK, SR.
WWII Veteran and St. Joseph's University Professor for 51 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was 93. John was born in the Grays Ferry section of S. Phila., where he attended St. Gabriel's Elementary School. He graduated first in his class from South Catholic, which is now Neumann Goretti High School, Class of 1944. After graduation, John enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in WWII with the 7th Infantry division, where he was awarded a Bronze Star in the Battle of Okinawa; discharged in 1946. He attended St. Joseph's College, graduating in 1950. He then attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he received his master's degree. John started teaching a semester after he graduated and retired in 2001 as an English Professor for St. Joseph's University. He was an active member of Phi Beta Kappa and won the Lindback Award for excellence in teaching in 1967. He was also awarded the Law Alumni Award for steadfast loyalty and dedication to St. Joseph's University. John taught thousands of day, night and summer school students during his career. John was a resident of King of Prussia and was a founding member of Mother of Divine Providence Church.
Born in Phila. on March 17th, 1926, St. Patrick's Day, he was the son of the late John J. and Alice (McDermott) Mullen. John was the beloved husband of the late Marian (Huhman) Mullen, who died in 1991; she was the love of his life; they were married 42 years. Surviving is his loving family, including his son, John P. Mullen Jr., 5 daughters: Dr. Patricia d'Amico, Marianne Harris, Kathleen Mullen (Barry Forbes), Michele Mullen and Jeanne Prim (Joseph Prim); 6 grandchildren: Shauna, Kaitlin, Tim, Marian, Tom and Danny; 4 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: Francis, Joseph and James Mullen; and many other loving family members. He had a special bond with his granddaughter, Shauna, whom he helped raise and who followed in her Pop-Pop's footsteps as an English teacher. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Alice; 2 brothers, William and George; and a sister, Therese.
Relatives and friends are invited to John's Viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Road, King of Prussia on Wednesday, March 4th, from 9 to 10:45 A.M. Eulogy at 10:45 A.M., and Funeral Mass immediately following at 11:00 A.M. Inter-ment will be at Calvary Cem. in Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's University English Department at: http://giving.sju.edu/english
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020