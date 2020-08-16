1/1
JOHN PATRICK TOURISH
TOURISH
JOHN PATRICK


Of Hainesport, NJ passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 90. John is survived by his wife Roberta (nee Moseley) Tourish; children Kathleen (Dan) O'Brien, John (Leslie) Tourish, Anne Marie (Tom) Moldow, Monica (Scott), Regina (Markus) Wahlen and Rosemary Schrader; and 11 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on 42 West Main Street, Moorestown, NJ, 08057. Interment Cherry Hill Calvary Cemetery, Merchantville, NJ, 08109. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.-Philadelphia - Philadelphia
2410 Lombard St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4574
