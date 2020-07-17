CLAYPOOL





72, died in late June 2020 from complications due to pneumonia. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1947 and married his high school sweetheart Cheryl Beckerink in 1969. They moved to Philadelphia where John served his alternative services as a conscientious objector of the Vietnam War. He earned a dual master's degree in Architecture and City Planning at the University of Pennsylvania. John was the Executive Director of Greater Philadelphia First and then the director of AIA Philadelphia/Center for Architecture. John's real and abiding passion was the importance of family, and John sought to instill in his children a passion for life, a commitment to family and friends and the power of love. John is survived by his wife, Sherry; their children Christopher, Stephanie, Alexander, and Rebecca; nine grandchildren; and his sister Mary Jane Knight.The family is planning a Memorial Service in Phila. in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of two organizations that meant so much to John Friends Select School or the Denver Architecture Foundation.