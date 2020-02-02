|
|
BUNTING
JOHN R., JR.
January 30, 2020 of Rydal, PA. Son of the late John R. Sr. and Dorothy M. Bunting. Loving husband of Jane S. Bunting with whom he shared 73 years of marriage. Devoted father of Robin Corcoran (William) and John III (Janice). Adoring Pop Pop to Sarah Deviney (Sean), William Corcoran (Sheena Erdman), Christina Recchiuti (Michael), Blair Corcoran de Castillo (Juan), Emily Bunting, and predeceased by John Thomas Bunting. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren. John attended Frankford High School and the Hill School before enlisting in the US Army, stationed in Okinawa until the end of World War II. After this he received a B.S. in business and an M.A. in economics from Temple Univer-sity. In addition, he was awarded several honorary doctorate degrees. Mr. Bunting was a statistician, economist, and vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Later, he joined First Pennsylvania Bank ultimately becoming the Chief Executive Officer and then became involved in and headed several businesses in the Philadelphia and Atlantic City areas. Active in civic affairs, Mr. Bunting chaired numerous organizations, including WHYY, the Delaware River Port Authority, and the National Urban Coalition. Mr. Bunting is the author of "The Hidden Face of Free Enterprise" and has written numerous articles for business and financial publications. John belonged to Huntingdon Valley CC where he played golf, gin, and bridge and was the club president from 1989 to 1992. Here he also chaired the men's bridge group. For many years Mr. Bunting summered in Ocean City, New Jersey, jogging on the beach, body-surfing, playing ball, golfing, and spending time with his family. Friends and family are invited to his memorial service February 8, at Grace Presbyterian Church, Jenkintown, PA, at 11 A.M. The family will be receiving guests at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated. Arrangements by FitzPatrick Funeral Home, Abington.
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020