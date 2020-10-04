1/
JOHN R. "JACK" CURRY SR.
Of the Ann's Choice community, Warminster and formerly of Dresher, PA passed to eternal life on October 2, 2020. Husband of the late Dolores "Lori" Ann Cerra. Father of John Curry, Jr., Kathleen Burke (Joseph), Regina Senour and David Curry. Also survived by grandchildren: Elizabeth Burke Davis (Christian), Joseph Burke, Jr., Michael Curry Burke, Monica, Dana and Evan Senour; and great grandchildren, Burke, Whitney, Jack Curry, Delaney and Will Davis. In light of the pandemic, Funeral Services will be Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
