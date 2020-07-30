McANENYPassed away April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret Ann (nee Flanagan). Loving brother of Joseph P. McAneny (Lenni), Noreen McAneny (Tom Donahey), and the late Michael J.; also survived by his nephews Michael, Joseph, John, Patrick, and his niece Katie. John will also be sadly missed by his cousins and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday, August 1, 2020, 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, followed by his Memorial Mass 10:30 AM. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

