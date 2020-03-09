|
|
McGOLDRICK
JOHN R.
March 5, 2020 of Oreland, PA. Beloved husband of Tina (nee Carroll). Devoted father of John (Donna), Kevin (Martha), Patricia McGoldrick, Megan Humm (Jonathan) and Thomas (Kelsey). Loving grandfather of 9. Brother of Francis "Laddie" Jr. (Diane) and James C. (the late Rinda). Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, March 12 from 7 to 9 P.M. and Friday 9 to 9:45 A.M. at St. Genevieve's Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown with a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations in John's honor to s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 9, 2020