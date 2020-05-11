RENZULLIJOHN R.age 72, May 6, 2020. Husband of Linda Renzulli (nee Galosi). Dear brother of Linda (the late Joseph) Morabito and the late Mario Renzulli. Dear uncle of Ginamarie and Fernando DiNardo, great uncle of Nicholas and Joseph DiNardo, Loving nephew of Helen (the late Mario) Londra, also survived by cousins and friends. John will be greatly missed by family and friends. His viewing, service and burial will be private. Share condolences at