Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

John "Jack" age 79 on November 7, 2020. Loving husband of Lee (nee Barber). Amazing father of Mary (Chris) Dempsey, Jack (Jess) and Judy (Joe) Falcone. Devoted Pop to 8 grandchildren. Also survived by 7 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday Sacred Heart Church, 110 N. Manoa Road, Havertown from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. Funeral Mass 11 am. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arr. KING



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store