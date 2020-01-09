|
|
GALLAGHER
JOHN RICHARD, MD
Age 93, of Medford, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Dr. Gallagher was born in Phila., PA and had resided in Lumberton, NJ, Moorestown, NJ and Cinnaminson, NJ before moving to Medford. He was the co-founder of Rancocas Valley Hospital and delivered over 10,000 babies over his 40 year career as an OBGYN. In his leisure, he enjoyed playing Bridge, Poker, and spending time with his family and friends at the shore. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
John was predeceased by his beloved spouse, Jeanne (nee Griesser) Gallagher; sisters, Catherine Barone, Nancy Leva, Claire Gallagher; son-in-law, Gregory Braun. He is survived by his children, John Gallagher, MD (Diane), Dennis Gallagher, Barbara Day (Timothy), James Gallagher (Elaine), Judith Braun, MD, Timothy Gallagher (Christine); 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Viewings will be held on Friday, January 10th from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. and again on Saturday, January 11th from 8:15 to 9:15 A.M. both at the MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 1603 Marne Highway, Hainesport, NJ. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ. IN lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to at
https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020