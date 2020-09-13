Died peacefully on
September 8, 2020. Known to all as Roger, or Poppy, he was born on July 6, 1933 in Jamaica Queens to Anne and Walter Alwang. He was raised in Glendale New York, attended high school at Brooklyn Tech, and college at Lehigh University in Bethlehem PA where he earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1955. Soon after graduating he married Janet Paetow; they had four children: Jennifer Burnett (m. Jay), Jeffrey (m. Amada) and Jocelyn Osborne (m. Mark). He was predeceased by his youngest son John. Roger is survived by 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his brother W. Gilbert (m. Ginger). Roger lived with Janet in Media for 48 years, laughing and conversing with family and friends. He is remembered for his love of family, his wit, passion for debate, joy in travelling, the twinkle in his eyes, and his delight in solving problems--he was an engineer at heart. Roger was a happy, productive, and loving man. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roger's name to Lehigh University.www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com