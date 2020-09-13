1/1
JOHN ROGER ALWANG
1933 - 2020
Died peacefully on


Died peacefully on September 8, 2020. Known to all as Roger, or Poppy, he was born on July 6, 1933 in Jamaica Queens to Anne and Walter Alwang. He was raised in Glendale New York, attended high school at Brooklyn Tech, and college at Lehigh University in Bethlehem PA where he earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1955. Soon after graduating he married Janet Paetow; they had four children: Jennifer Burnett (m. Jay), Jeffrey (m. Amada) and Jocelyn Osborne (m. Mark). He was predeceased by his youngest son John. Roger is survived by 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his brother W. Gilbert (m. Ginger). Roger lived with Janet in Media for 48 years, laughing and conversing with family and friends. He is remembered for his love of family, his wit, passion for debate, joy in travelling, the twinkle in his eyes, and his delight in solving problems--he was an engineer at heart. Roger was a happy, productive, and loving man. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roger's name to Lehigh University.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
We had a great time working together at Boeing. Also many great times at your picnics. Andy Peterson
Andrew Peterson
Coworker
September 11, 2020
What could I ever say that would bring you comfort at this time? There really are no words. Know that probably everyone and anyone that ever met Uncle Roger will remember him with a smile on his face, because that was always the first thing he shared. I remember the kind and inviting twinkle in his eye and,...a pipe. I don't know why. Did he ever smoke a pipe? His curly, frizzy hair and his often rosy cheeks gave me the impression that I was in the presence of a magical man. I remember the debates, but I don't remember them getting loud. Laughter. So much laughter. We will miss him, but if you allow yourself to feel him, he hasn't left. He's in everything you are. All my love Aunt Janet, Jen, Jeff and Jossy and all your family.
Kathy Thurber-LaChance
Family
September 11, 2020
I will miss Roger's welcoming smile and enthusiastic telling of family stories when I next visit. Welcome is what I've always felt at your home, since high school. When I stopped by without warning many years later, Janet, you and Roger were so welcoming, I'm afraid I made surprising you a rather bad habit over the years. Thank you for so much gracious hospitality! Sending along lots of love to all of you!
Lydia Morley
Friend
September 11, 2020
Poppy! What an honor it was to have spent time with you, and what beautiful wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of yours remain. I feel lucky to have crossed paths with yours.
Tomas Setubal
Friend
September 10, 2020
Your smiling face and amazing laugh will be missed by many. Most heartfelt condolences to Janet, Jennifer, Josie and Jeffrey
Bob and Kathy
Kathy Pugliese
Family
September 10, 2020
All these years and I did not know his first name was not Roger. What an amazing person he was. He was always welcoming of all our visits growing up, even when we invaded with the Thurber tribe of children he was grand uncle to! His political arguments with my dad will never be forgotten, they always seemed to spice up a visit with their louder than normal discussions. I am sure Dad was waiting for him when he arrived at the pearly gates, wanting to continue these lively interactions that Dad has most assuredly missed. I am glad that his pain is gone, but he will be sorely missed. He loved all of you deeply, that love will live on through all of you. I pray that you can turn to the peace that can come from knowing that you will see him again in heaven someday. I love you all. Linda
Linda Thurber-Lund
Family
September 10, 2020
Much, much love to all of you, my aunt and cousins. I remember watching Wimbledon in Niantic. Hearing the debates going on late in the other room. And laughter. - Jamie
Jamie Thurber
Family
September 10, 2020
Sending all our love to Roger, Janet and the entire family. Loved Rogers humor and that twinkle in his eye!. Shannon and Peter
Shannon Woodley
Friend
