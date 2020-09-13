All these years and I did not know his first name was not Roger. What an amazing person he was. He was always welcoming of all our visits growing up, even when we invaded with the Thurber tribe of children he was grand uncle to! His political arguments with my dad will never be forgotten, they always seemed to spice up a visit with their louder than normal discussions. I am sure Dad was waiting for him when he arrived at the pearly gates, wanting to continue these lively interactions that Dad has most assuredly missed. I am glad that his pain is gone, but he will be sorely missed. He loved all of you deeply, that love will live on through all of you. I pray that you can turn to the peace that can come from knowing that you will see him again in heaven someday. I love you all. Linda

Linda Thurber-Lund

Family