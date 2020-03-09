Home

Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
215-698-7545
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Morn Maternity BVM Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Morn Maternity BVM Church
March 5, 2020. Age 96. Beloved husband of the late Alfreda (nee Tumasz). Loving father of Karen (Mark) Pinero and Michael (Ruth nee O'Donnell) Constantine. Sadly missed by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Born in Fairmount, John attended St. Francis of Assisi School and Central H.S. He then went on to serve in the US Navy during WWII, from Dec. 26, 1942-March 2, 1946. Stationed out of Little Creek, VA, he served on the USS Roselle AM-379. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Education. John played baseball during his time in the Navy. While attending Temple University, he enjoyed playing baseball and football. From 1957-1982, John was a P.E teacher, football coach, baseball coach, and swim coach at Lincoln H.S. He served as an umpire and official for many collegiate games. He officiated the first Liberty Bowl Game and was a linesman at the Army VS Navy Game. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always stayed involved with the football Thanksgiving Game at Lincoln H.S. Relatives and friends invited to viewing Thursday eve 6 PM - 8 PM Galzerano Funeral Home 9304 Old Bustleton Ave. Phila. Pa. 19115 and Friday Morn Maternity BVM Church 9 AM Funeral Mass 10 AM. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the VFW Post 810, 9151 Old Newtown Rd. Phila. Pa. 19115
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 9, 2020
