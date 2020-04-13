|
SCHAEFER
JOHN "JACK"
Of Ridley Park, PA, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born in Ridley Park, PA, on May 13, 1942, to the late Robert N. and Cecelia M. (McFadden) Schaefer. Jack is survived by his brothers Robert (Doris), William (Diane) and George (Carol); sisters Cecelia "Peggy" Schaefer, Kathleen Schaefer Heckman (Dale) and Mary Beth Schaefer Thompson (Bruce); 12 nieces and nephews; 27 great nieces and nephews, with one on the way; also predeceased by great niece Sophia Reeder. Jack was an avid runner and walker for many years. He kept in touch with old friends, which included ones in Barboursville, VA and Pottstown, PA. He was always available for family gatherings, where he enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews grow up and always shared a "stupid" joke. He was a kind, gentle and caring indiv-idual who enjoyed classical music and always kept up with current events. Jack served in the US Army from 1964 to 1966, which included a tour in Vietnam. After he completed his military service, he continued his education at St. Joseph's University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He worked as a Cost Analysis Expert for several companies including Rohm and Haas, Catalytic, and Raytheon, until his retirement. Due to social gathering restrictions, Jack's services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 13, 2020