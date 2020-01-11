|
NEWLIN
JOHN SHIPLEY NEWLIN
Age 108, died in Rock Hall, MD January 9, 2020. Born in Haver-ford, PA to Adelaide Sims and James Caverly Newlin, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth M. Newlin, and siblings, James C. Newlin, William S. Newlin, Louisa N. Whitney, Adelaide N. Paul, and Mary N. Borton. He is survived by Virginia Strong Newlin (former wife), J. Shipley Newlin, Jr. of St. Paul, MN, Peter Newlin of Chestertown, MD, Claiborne S. Newlin of Philadelphia, PA, Nina Newlin of Worton, MD, Alf Newlin of Morristown, NJ, Carolyn Cox of Everett, WA and Ginger Cox of Kirkwood, PA; and many grandchildren/ great-grandchildren.
Former VP of Merchant and Evans, he founded Artec, a custom fabrication company in 1971. He retired to Rock Hall in 2003 and enjoyed sailing and jewelry creation.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 11, 2020