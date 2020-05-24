SLAWSON

JOHN

Age 79, of Elkins Park, PA, passed away on May 11, 2020. Loving father to daughters Emily and Jessica; loyal brother to Ruth Tomlingson and Paul Slawson; dear friend to former wife Sandra Weinstein and her husband Herb Weinstein.

Jack, as he was referred to by those who knew him, was a well-known friendly face around town. He could often be found working at the local library, chatting it up at Trader Joe's after church on Sunday, or serving as an usher at the Ambler Theater.

Jack was someone who truly appreciated the simple plea-sures of life. He loved being out in nature, riding the waves at the beach, savoring a good meal, and time spent with his family and friends in his beloved hometown of Ports-mouth, New Hampshire.

He had a kind, gentle nature, and was an old soul of the 60's. Jack told great stories of his free spirited travel throughout Europe in his youth, of selling motorcycles in Barcelona, and of proudly serving his country in the naval family tradition. He was also expert in his knowledge of world history, particularly World War II.

Above all, Jack was a devoted father to his daughters Emily and Jessica, who loved him dearly. He is already greatly missed.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date when social distancing guidelines are less restrictive.



