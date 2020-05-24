JOHN SLAWSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SLAWSON
JOHN
Age 79, of Elkins Park, PA, passed away on May 11, 2020. Loving father to daughters Emily and Jessica; loyal brother to Ruth Tomlingson and Paul Slawson; dear friend to former wife Sandra Weinstein and her husband Herb Weinstein.
Jack, as he was referred to by those who knew him, was a well-known friendly face around town. He could often be found working at the local library, chatting it up at Trader Joe's after church on Sunday, or serving as an usher at the Ambler Theater.
Jack was someone who truly appreciated the simple plea-sures of life. He loved being out in nature, riding the waves at the beach, savoring a good meal, and time spent with his family and friends in his beloved hometown of Ports-mouth, New Hampshire.
He had a kind, gentle nature, and was an old soul of the 60's. Jack told great stories of his free spirited travel throughout Europe in his youth, of selling motorcycles in Barcelona, and of proudly serving his country in the naval family tradition. He was also expert in his knowledge of world history, particularly World War II.
Above all, Jack was a devoted father to his daughters Emily and Jessica, who loved him dearly. He is already greatly missed.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date when social distancing guidelines are less restrictive.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved