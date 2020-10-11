1/
JOHN SNELLBAKER
On Oct. 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Fleishman) Snellbaker, ROCKIN' DAD of Christine (Bill) Seltner, Janice (Joe "Duke") Rukas, Denise (JR) Hilsee, John Jr. (Milly) and Angel Snellbaker. Brother of Joseph (Jackie) and Thomas (Vanessa) Snellbaker, Brother-in-law of Warren (Gail) Luterman. Loving Pop-Pop of 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was an avid bowler and proud of his perfect 300 game; he also enjoyed playing softball and was a member of the Glenside Rotary Club. Relatives and friends are invited to John's viewing Wednesday 9:00 A.M. and Prayer Service 10:00 A.M. at The NULTY FUNERAL HOME, 4292 Frankford Ave. (at Church St.). Interment Northwood Cem.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Viewing
09:00 AM
Nulty Funeral Home
OCT
14
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Nulty Funeral Home
