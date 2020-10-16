Of Ridley Park, PA passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the age of 81. John was born in Phila., PA on Feb. 23, 1939. Son of the late John and Nancy Sorgi. John, loving husband of Mary (Nee Docherty) for 58 years, is survived by sons Kevin (Renee) of Elm City, NC, Andrew (Sarah) of Worplesdon, UK and Christopher of West Chester, PA and by daughter Rachel Hamm (Richard) of Winsted, CT. Also surviving are eight beautiful grandchildren: Kevin Jr., Mariko, Nicholas, Andrew, Valerie, Chelsea, Courtney and Gabriel and great grandsons Kevin and Teruha. He was predeceased by a sister and brother. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews here in the U.S. and UK. John was a graduate of Penn Morton College. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged upon completion of his duty in Germany. John owned his own company for 38 years in the medical field. He enjoyed playing chess, golf and traveling to the UK with Mary to visit family. Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the Church of St Gabriel, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Online condolences at cavanaghfuneralhome.com