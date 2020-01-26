Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Age 69, on January 23, 2020. John was the Beloved father of Vincent ( Andrea). He will be sadly missed by his brothers Francis (Maryanne), and Thomas (Winnie) Conroy; his sisters Cindy (Bernard) Eckenrode, Dorothy (George) Donnelly, and Maryellen (Conroy) Casimir; wife Helen Conroy (Staples), his many nieces, nephews, and by all who knew him. Relatives and Friends are invited to John's Life Celebration Thursday; January 30, 2020 from 6 to 9 P.M. at the JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. and on Friday 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church Knights Rd., Phila; and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in John's memory to the Michael Strange Foundation, PO Box 6038, Phila., PA 19114.
www.lifecelebration.com
1-877-GIVNISH

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020
