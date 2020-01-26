|
|
CONROY
JOHN T. JR.
Age 69, on January 23, 2020. John was the Beloved father of Vincent ( Andrea). He will be sadly missed by his brothers Francis (Maryanne), and Thomas (Winnie) Conroy; his sisters Cindy (Bernard) Eckenrode, Dorothy (George) Donnelly, and Maryellen (Conroy) Casimir; wife Helen Conroy (Staples), his many nieces, nephews, and by all who knew him. Relatives and Friends are invited to John's Life Celebration Thursday; January 30, 2020 from 6 to 9 P.M. at the JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. and on Friday 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church Knights Rd., Phila; and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in John's memory to the Michael Strange Foundation, PO Box 6038, Phila., PA 19114.
To share your fondest memories of John, please visit
www.lifecelebration.com
1-877-GIVNISH
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020